Polling for vacant Senate seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa underway

PESHAWAR: Polling for one vacant seat of Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has begun at the provincial assembly’s building in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, a tough contest is expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate, Zeeshan Khanzada and Farzand Ali Khan of the Pakistan People’s Party.

Khanzada Khan’s son Zeeshan Khanzada, who had joined PTI before the resignation of his father Khanzada Khan as Senator, had been given party ticket by PTI for Senate election.

The polling that started 9 in the morning will continue till 4 pm without any break. As many as 145 provincial lawmakers will exercise their right to vote in the election for the general seat of Senate.

It is worth mentioning that the Senate seat had fallen vacant after PPP Senator Khanzada Khan from Mardan district resigned from the Upper House of the parliament (Senate).

Meanwhile, the provincial Election Commission has asked the relevant departments to take security measures for the peaceful conduct of the polling process.

Election Commissioner KP (EC-KP) Pir Maqbool Ahmad Monday met with Secretary Assembly Nasrullah Khan and discussed matters relating to the polling process.

EC-KP Pir Maqbool Ahmad is serving as Presiding Officer on polling day while five other polling officers include Director Election Khushal Zada, Deputy Director Syed Zahoor Shah, Law Officer Riaz Ahmad, Deputy Director Naveed Rehman and Public Relation Officer Sohail Ahmad are also performing their duties.

