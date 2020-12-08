ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he will hold elections on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers resigned from National Assembly, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, the prime minister reiterated that he would not give any (National Reconciliation Ordinance) NRO-like concession to corrupt opposition leaders and will hold by-elections on seats vacated by opposition lawmakers.

PM Imran Khan said that he will betray the country if he grants NRO to corrupt opposition leaders.”I will leave my post but will never betray the country by granting an NRO to opposition leaders.”

‘Opposition spreading Covid’

The premier once again ruled out a complete lockdown in the country in view of rising Covid-19 infections in the second coronavirus wave. PM Khan said: “Pakistan cannot afford a second lockdown as it will destroy our economy completely.”

Continuing his tirade against opposition parties, he said they are spreading the coronavirus by holding rallies. They are resorting to public meetings in order to hide their corruption, the prime minister maintained.

“Opposition is playing with the lives of people by holding rallies amid Covid second wave. The government can sit and talk with the opposition on every issue apart from the NRO matter. They [Opposition] will end their protest movement today if I accept their illegal demands,” said the prime minister.

Responding to a question, Imran Khan further said that the opposition wants a confrontation with the government, adding that government will not create any hurdles in way of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders, but warned strict action against violators of Covid-19 SOPs.

‘LG polls after Senate elections’

Speaking over local bodies election, PM Khan said that his government will hold LG polls after senate elections in March. “Local government polls were delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic, but govt will hold it after Senate election in March next year,” added the prime minister.

Replying to another question, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that there was no pressure on him to recognize Israel, adding that Pakistan has good relations with UAE and Saudi Arabia. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed regret over the delay in bringing reforms in all national institutions.

