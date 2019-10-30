‘Pollution in Lahore caused by abysmal environmental conditions in India’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that the reason behind the pollution in Lahore was the ‘abysmal environmental conditions in India’.

In a statement on Twitter, Chaudhry said the Minister of Climate Change informed the cabinet that “Pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires and abysmal environmental conditions in India.”

He stated that the level of pollution at Wagha is double than the Lahore city. The minister said the Narendra Modi government in India is failing in every aspect, adding that irresponsible governments are a curse.

Min of Climate Change informed the Cabinet that Pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires and abysmal environmental conditions in India level of pollution at Wagha is double than Lahore city, #Modi Govt is failing is every aspect irresponsible Govts are a curse — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 30, 2019

Punjab Home Department has imposed a ban on the burning of crop residue, solid municipal waste, plastic and leather items for a period of three months across the province under Section 144 (6) CrPC, 1898.

The burning of crop residue, solid municipal waste, tyres, plastic, polythene bags, rubber and leather items create smog in the environment which is hazardous for human life.

Comments

comments