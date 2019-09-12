ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services and a pharmaceutical firm signed a Letter of Understanding to provide free treatment to poor cancer patients in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir under a public-private partnership.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said cancer treatment is a priority of this government as public-private initiatives are being encouraged for the purpose.

“This is another step forward in providing relief to the masses in line with the concept of welfare state envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said, adding all CNIC holders of Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan could get registered for this project.

The treatment centers for this project will work at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad and Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, Muzaffarabad, AJK.

They will ensure 100 per cent free treatment to the patients of ICT, AJ&K and GB suffering from blood cancer (chronic myeloid leukemia/, myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera, stomach cancer, advanced kidney cancer, breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer through a public-private partnership.

Dr Mirza said the Planning Commission has approved a PC-1, from 2019-2024, under which the government will bear 10 per cent cost of the project.

