ISLAMABAD: The positivity ratio of COVID-19 tests has been recorded highest in Karachi up to 15.77 per cent and lowest in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region up to 1.41 per cent, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The overall positivity rate of novel coronavirus cases stands at 5.81 whereas, the number of critical patients is 2,264 in the country.

The positivity rate was recorded 8.52 percent in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 3.82 pc in Balochistan, 4.70 pc in Punjab, 3.39 pc in Islamabad, 5.38 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 8.10 pc in Sindh.

Test positivity rate in Rawalpindi remained 3.45 pct, while 2.30 pct in Faisalabad, 6.12 pc in Lahore, Multan 0.9 pct, 7.54 pct in Hyderabad and 15.54 pc in Peshawar, 2.84 pc in Swat, 7.72 in Abbottabad, 2.39 pc in Quetta, 7.69 pc in Muzaffarabad, 9.26 percent in Mirpur and Gilgit 3.03 percent.

According to the statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the coronavirus pandemic claimed 82 more lives, whereas, 2,184 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 82 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 10,258. 1,745 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,264 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 35,130.

According to the NCOC, with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases currently stands at 484,362.

A total of 38,229 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 438,974 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 6,775,307 samples have been tested thus far.

