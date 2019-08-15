First post Hajj flight to land on Aug 17

KARACHI: As rituals of Hajj have been concluded in Makkah, the first post-Hajj flight will reach Pakistan from Saudi Arabia on August 17 (Saturday).

As per details, all flights, including Pakistan International Airline, will initiate their post-Hajj operations from August 17.

The first flight of Saudi Airline SV 706, carrying Hujjaj, will land in Karachi on Saturday by afternoon.

Ministry of Religious Affairs of Pakistan has said that Hujjaj will be extended a warm welcome upon their arrival at airports.

In this regard, the ministry has given special directions to airport authorities.

Five-day Hajj rituals were concluded in Makkah as 25,00,000 pilgrims performed Hajj this year.

Out of 2500,000, a total of 200,000 pilgrims from Pakistan performed Hajj this year.

The national flag-carrier had successfully concluded its pre-Hajj flight operations across the country on August 6. This year, PIA has made a history by facilitating Pakistani pilgrims without acquiring a single aircraft on lease for the flight operations.

Comments

comments