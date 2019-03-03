Post-mortem report reveals Shakirullah died owing to head injury

SIALKOT: The post-mortem report of a Pakistani national, Shakirullah, who was stoned to death by other inmates inside India’s Jaipur Central Jail, has revealed that he died owing to a grievous head injury, ARY News reported.

According to the report compiled by a six-member team of medical experts under the stewardship of the Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital’s medical superintendent, the Pakistani national died from a head injury.

Dr Farooq said more details will come to light after forensic report of the deceased.

On March 2, the body of Shakirullah was handed over to Pakistani officials by India at Wagah border crossing.

Earlier today, the funeral prayers of Shakirullah were offered in Daska on Sunday. A large number of people and relatives of the deceased attended the funeral as they showered rose petals over his body.

The Pakistani national was killed by other inmates at Rajasthan’s Jaipur Central Jail on February 20. He was subjected to severe torture inside the prison, which led to his death on spot.

The Foreign Office said on Saturday that India had not yet responded to Pakistan’s request for a judicial probe into the killing of Shakirullah.

Taking to Twitter shortly after Indian authorities handed over the mortal remains of the Pakistani inmate to Pakistani officials at Wagah border crossing, spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said India has not responded to Pakistan’s request for “post-mortem-judicial inquiry” into the incident.

“Failure to protect basic human right to life of Pakistani in its prison raises questions #Indiamust answer,” he said.

