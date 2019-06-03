ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday announced a good news for Pakistanis living abroad.

Speaking at an event, the minister told media about the new initiative of ministry which will allow people to send remittances free of charge.

The new step will massively increase the remittances of Pakistan as there will be no deductions on the money being sent to the country, the minister said.

“Soon, money coming from foreign countries will reach at the doorstep of people,” Saeed stated.

He said the ministry of postal services and communications has collaborated with the National Bank at 27,000 locations for provision of the new facility.

Saeed further assured that Pakistan Post will help boost businesses of export.

Since taking the helm of the ministry, Saeed has introduced a number of revolutionary steps for the betterment of the department.

In April, the minister announced that Pakistan Post was introducing 614 brands through e-commerce.

“The pilot project of postal service introducing innovative ways to enhance performance and credebility of Pakistan has been introduced in 10 cities of the country.”

The minister further said that live tracking system had also been started through Pakistan Post’s app.

