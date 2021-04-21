Posters with PM Imran, COAS Bajwa pictures put up in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have put up posters carrying pictures of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in parts of the held territory.

The posters were displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance to show their love and affection for Pakistan.

Posters carrying pictures of PM Imran Khan, COAS General Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ali Ameen Gandapur, Shehryar Afridi, Ali Muhammad Khan and Barrister Sultan Chaudhry were displaced in IIOJK, according to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

Meanwhile, the slogans against Indian oppression and love and affection with the Pakistani for taking up the matter at every international forum are inscribed on the posters.

Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone vowed to continue their struggle against Indian illegal occupation and thanked Pakistan’s support at every forum for highlighting the plight of Kashmiris.

Political experts say the posters are a message to India that it cannot weaken the Kashmiris’ liberation movement through its military occupation and brutalities.

They said that the posters have well explained the Kashmiris’ demand for freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

