Postmortem of Sargodha University’s professor to be conducted today

LAHORE: The postmortem of Sargodha University Professor Mian Javed, who died yesterday at Camp Jail of Lahore, will be conducted on Saturday (today).

According to details, the late professor was the erstwhile chief executive officer of the university’s Lahore sub-campus, and was under a probe for allegedly opening illegal campuses of Sargodha University and other corruption charges.

The officials of jail administration said the detained educationist was rushed to Services Hospital, after his condition suddenly deteriorated, where he was administered medical treatment. After receiving the treatment, he was sent back to jail cell, where later he suffered cardiac arrest and expired.

An accountability bureau had sent Javed on judicial remand in October 2018.

The bureau has rejected media reports that Javed Iqbal died in the custody of National Accountability Bureau. It said, the professor was with jail officials and not with NAB officials.

The NAB spokesman has expressed sorrow over the demise.

After it was revealed that the professor was handcuffed while he breathed his last, the Punjab additional chief secretary home department has sought explanation from the jail officials and directed for inquiry into the incident.

