Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Major power breakdown hits Karachi

Power Breakdown Karachi

KARACHI: Large swathes of Karachi experienced power outage amid hot and humid weather after a 220kv high-tension electricity supply line tripped on Saturday, reported ARY News.

Sources in K-Electric said power supply to as many as 30 grid stations got suspended due to the tripping of the high-tension line, leaving half the metropolis without electricity.

The areas that faced the power outage included New Karachi, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Buffer Zone, Shadman, Sir Syed Town, Nagan Chowrangi, FB Area and North Nazimabad.

The city’s sole power distributor confirmed in a Twitter statement that power supply to “parts of Karachi has been interrupted due to a tripping of KE’s 220 kV high tension line.”

Also Read: Initial inquiry finds how major power breakdown in Pakistan could be averted

“Due to this, supply to associated grids has been affected,” the power distribution company added.

“Restoration efforts have already begun and are expected to be completed within one hour. Availability of generation supply is enabling restoration to progress swiftly.”

Various areas of the metropolis have been facing unannounced power cuts lately. Even the localities exempted from load-shedding are being subjected to hours-long power cuts.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

‘Indian spy’ arrested from Lahore claims crossed border over family…

Pakistan

Vehicle lifters who gave charity before stealing car in Karachi arrested

Pakistan

Sindh govt extends COVID restrictions in province for another two weeks

Pakistan

NEPRA requested to lower electricity prices by Rs0.84 per unit

[X] Close