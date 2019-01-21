KARACHI: The weather in Karachi turned chillier after rain with thunderstorm lashed the city Sunday night, ARY News reported on Monday.

As soon as it started raining, many of the areas plunged into darkness. It was reported that power supply to half of the city was disconnected due to tripping of feeders.

Heavy to moderate rainfall was reported in North Nazimabad, I. I. Chundrigar Road, North Karachi, Liaqatabad, Federal B Area, Kharadar, Sharah-e-Faisal, Malir, New Karachi and adjoining areas which turned the weather chillier.

A spokesperson for K-Electric, the city’s sole power supplier, confirmed that there was a power breakdown in “few areas of Karachi due to rain”.

There is a “power outage on the PMTs [pad-mounted transformers] in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, North Karachi, Orangi Town, and Garden”, he said, adding that power would “resume soon the affected areas”.

“Our team is busy working to resume power in the affected areas.”

Meanwhile, the meteorological office has forecast more rain, saying intermittent rainfall will continue till Monday night, adding that the weather in the city on Monday would be partly cloudy and the minimum temperature would range between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius.

A cold wave rolled in across Pakistan again on Sunday morning as snowfall was reported in several areas while it rained in other regions.

