Power DISCOs directed to hold open courts for consumers

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has directed all the electricity distribution companies to hold Khuli Katchehris (open courts) at circles level to resolve the problems faced by the consumers.

The companies have also been directed to share details of those Khuli Katchehris with the Power Division on regular basis for monitoring.

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan and Secretary Power Irfan Ali will also pay surprise visits to various areas in the country to get first-hand information about the situation.

Earlier today, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved 31 paisa per unit cut in the power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment for November 2018.

The downward adjustment by the regulator in power costs will extend an overall relief of two billion rupees to the consumers.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had filed a petition for 33 paisa per unit cut in the tariff with the NEPRA for monthly fuel price adjustment.

It was first time in six months that the power tariff cut was requested to the power regulator.

