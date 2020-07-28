Power Division orders uninterrupted electricity supply during Eidul Azha days

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has directed concerned officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supplies across the country during the three days of Eidul Azha, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Power Division directed electricity supply companies to form emergency teams besides activating control rooms and provision of necessary equipment to its technical staff.

The consumers have been advised to maintain distance from the electricity wires and other installations as safety measures. The division also asked citizens to avoid tying sacrificial animals with the electricity poles.

The Power Division will monitor the electricity supplies to all parts of the country through federal control.

