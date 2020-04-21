ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, has approved on Tuesday to make public the inquiry report on the power sector, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The cabinet gave approval after Chairman Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) Muhammad Ali presented the recommendations and report in the meeting.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The federal cabinet meeting also approved to constitute an inquiry commission on the power sector matter.

approved to form an inquiry commission regarding the power sector issue.

In September 2019, a committee was constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan, headed by former Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chairman Muhammad Ali, to probe the wrongdoings in the power sector.

The committee last week had submitted its report and pointed out irregularities worth hundreds of billions of rupees by the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Moreover, the federal cabinet meeting approved the exemption of sales tax for the construction industry and also greenlights the restructuring of the national commission on minorities.

Sugar, wheat scandal

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government earlier this month had made public reports of a high-level inquiry into the sugar and wheat crises that had hit the people hard across the country in January.

Under the stewardship of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Wajid Zia, two teams carried out a probe into the crises and furnished their reports to the prime minister upon completion for perusal. Prime Minister Khan went through the report before these were made public.

The report revealed PTI stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen, a brother of Food Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar, and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi are among the beneficiaries of the sugar crisis which took a serious toll on the people, especially the poor.

Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed legal action against those responsible for the sugar and wheat price hike after the detailed forensic reports.

Comments

comments