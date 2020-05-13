PPEs being manufactured in country to tackle coronavirus: NDMA chief

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday said that there is no shortage of necessary medical equipment to tackle coronavirus disease in the country, ARY News reported.

Lt. General Muhammad Afzal addressing a news conference in Islamabad said that the masks were not available in the market in March as some masks were smuggled out of the country while others were hoarded by illegal profiteers. But now entire personal protective equipment (PPEs) about Covid-19, except ventilators, being manufactured in Pakistan.

He said that 39,500 PPEs have been provided to frontline doctors and there is no shortage of necessary medical equipment to handle coronavirus in the country.

Now the PPEs being prepared in country and local manufacturing of the equipment is helping NDMA save money. He said NDMA has run 11 flights of equipment from China.

He said the equipment for Coronavirus testing has also been supplied to the provinces in abundance.

The NDMA chairman said that civil work of the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Islamabad will be completed by 15th of May and the hospital will become functional by the end of this month.

Lt. General Muhammad Afzal said that the NDMA had also advised softening of the lockdown, while people have to take responsibility during relief in the lockdown.

Comments

comments