PPP announces to support PML-N candidate in Sialkot by-poll

SIALKOT: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Wednesday announced that it will support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate in the upcoming NA-75 Sialkot by-election, ARY News reported.

The announcement was made by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attahullah Tarar during a corner meeting held in connection with the NA-75 by-poll in Daska.

PML-N candidate Syed Iftikhar ul Hassan remained successful on NA-75 Sialkot in the 2018 general elections, however, the seat became vacant after he died on August 02, 2020, owing to COVID-19.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) last week had announced to support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in the upcoming by-poll on a National Assembly seat in Sialkot.

The PML-Q had announced that it would be supporting the PTI candidate on NA-75 Sialkot with top party leaders Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi issuing directives to the local party leaders in this regard.

The by-elections on two Punjab seats, NA-75 (Sialkot) and PP-51 (Gujranwala), are scheduled to be held on February 19.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the last dates for submitting postal ballots’ applications for by-polls on two Punjab seats, asking the voters to submit them by February 03.

Comments

comments