ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday rejected the tax figures of the former President Asif Ali Zardari released by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in the directory carrying tax amounts paid by members of the lower and upper houses of the Parliament, ARY NEWS reported.

A spokesman for the party said that the tax figures issued by the FBR were incorrect, further saying that the top party leader paid a whopping tax of Rs 22.25 million during 2018.

“Asif Zardari paid an income tax amount of Rs 2.218 million during the said year besides also paying an amount of Rs 19.987 million under agriculture tax,” the spokesman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tax directory of the FBR for the fiscal year 2018-19 issued today showed that Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tax of Rs2,82,449, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid Rs 2,94,117 and former president Asif Ali Zardari paid tax of Rs28,91,455 in the year 2018-19.

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif paid Rs97,30,545 in terms of tax, Federal Minister Hammad Azhar Rs22,445, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Rs1,83,900 and Hamza Shehbaz paid tax of Rs87,05,368, the tax directory disclosed.

Read More: FBR tax collection reaches Rs593 billion during July-August

Planning and Development Minister, Asad Umar paid 53,46,342 rupees in tax while JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq paid Rs2,16,800 in national exchequer.

Furthermore, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz paid 3,67,460 rupees in tax in the year 2018-19, while Azam Swai paid 5,90,916 rupees, the tax directory disclosed.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Chaudhry Tanvir Ahmed Khan paid 32,38,733 rupees and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak paid 18,26,899 as tax in the year.

