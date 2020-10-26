Only PPP can resolve people’s problems: Bilawal Bhutto

GILGIT: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday claimed that only his party could resolve the problems of the masses, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public meeting in Gilgit, Bilawal Bhutto said that only PPP possessed the capability to resolve the public issue. He maintained that his party will steer the country out of economic crisis.

The PPP chairman urged the masses to support PPP in the forthcoming elections. PPP, in its tenure, had launched historic ISP program to curb inflation and had increased government employees’ salaries by 100 per cent, he added.

Lashing out at the incumbent government, Bilawal Bhutto said that the PTI-led government wanted to shut Pakistan Steel Mills. The PPP leader said that he was fighting for the rights of the people.

Earlier on October 25, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had asked the people of Quetta and Balochistan to support the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political opposition parties in order to restore “real” democracy in the country.

Addressing the PDM rally in Quetta, the PPP leader had said that the people of Balochistan were living in miserable conditions despite having plenty of natural resources.

