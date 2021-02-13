KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the election commission office here on Saturday amid submission of nomination papers of Pakistan People’s Party’s candidates for Senate, ARY News reported.

Senator Sherry Rehman, provincial minister Imtiaz Shaikh and Jameel Soomro were also accompanied with the chief minister.

People’s Party candidates for Senate from Sindh, Sherry Rehman, Saleem Mandviwala, Taj Haider and Farooq H. Naik submitted their nomination papers to the election commission.

It is to be mentioned here that the Election Commission of Pakistan has amended its schedule for the Senate election, extending the date of submission of the nomination papers till February 15 (Monday). Earlier, Saturday(today) was the last day for filing of nomination papers for the Senate elections.

The Senate polls are scheduled to be held on March 3.

On Thursday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had unveiled the schedule for the Senate elections in the four provinces.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had expressed reservations over the Senate election schedule issued by the ECP.

The reservations were raised by the PPP Secretary-General Nayyar Bukhari in a letter penned to the chief election commissioner.

It is pertinent to mention here that Senate elections will be held on 11 seats from Sindh.

A total of forty-eight senators will be elected this time including twelve each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, eleven each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad.

