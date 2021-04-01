KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned a meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of PPP on April 5 to hold a consultation on decision pertaining to resignations from assemblies, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The CEC meeting of the Pakistan Peoples Party will be held at 2:00 pm at Bilawal House Karachi.

The meeting will be specially attended by former president Asif Ali Zardari. The CEC will mull over PDM’s decision over resignations from assemblies.

The PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed all PPP parliamentarians to attend the meeting in person or through a video link.

The PPP in a PDM meeting held on March 16 had shown “reservations” over linking the resignations with the march and had sought time to hold consultations within its Central Executive Committee (CEC) before informing the PDM of its decision.

Addressing a presser after the consultative meeting of the PDM, Fazlur Rehman, who was flanked by PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani, had said that the meeting discussed the long march and linked it with the resignations from the assemblies.

