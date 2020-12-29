PPP CEC decides against resignations from assemblies: sources

KARACHI: The Central Executive Committee session of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) decided not to resign from the assemblies and instead focus on legal and constitutional measures against the government, sources told ARY News on Tuesday.

The party’s CEC session chaired by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari decided to launch a contact campaign with the peasants, lawyers, traders and doctors organizations, sources said.

“We have determined to take the democratic forces along,” Bilawal Bhutto speaking in the meeting said.

کراچی: پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کی سینٹرل ایگزیکٹو کمیٹی کا اجلاس بلاول ہاؤس میں جاری، چئیرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری صدارت کررہے ہیں۔@BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/DkGzX2FAwq — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) December 29, 2020

“We had collapsed the government during the budget session of the parliament when scores of the PTI members and allies were alienated with the government,” PPP chairman said.

“We have made the PDM and will lead it ahead with consensus,” Bilawal Bhutto said.

The party’s legal experts in the CEC session advised all legal ways to be taken against the government, according to sources.

“In case of submitting resignations the government could erase the 18th Amendment of the constitution,” experts told the session.

“The government could also annul other democratic laws in case of resignations,” the session was told. These laws ensuring democratic norms, have been passed by the parliament after a long struggle, some members observed in the meeting.

According to sources, legal experts also told the CEC session that resignations from assemblies could not hinder the upcoming Senate elections.

