PPP demands clarification from ECP over change in election schedule

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday demanded clarification from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the change in the election schedule of the Senate elections, ARY News reported.

The election commission’s decision to amend the election schedule has created suspicions over the matter, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari said in a statement.

Earlier, the PPP had wrote a letter to the ECP seeking extension in the date of submission of the nomination papers, but the commission had refused to extend the date on the party’s demand, Bukhari stated.

“But after one day of the refusing the PPP demand, the ECP has now extended the date,” Bukhari said.

PPP leader stated that the Tehrik-e-Insaf has yet to take final decision on allotment of tickets to the party candidate.

“The ECP with its such steps making the senate elections contentious,” Bukhari further said.

“The People’s Party expresses its reservations over the ECP decision and demands clarification from the commission,” the party’s secretary general said.

