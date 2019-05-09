PPP decides to actively participate in elections in KP’s tribal districts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to take active part in the upcoming elections in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this regard, the party leadership has started to chalk out a comprehensive strategy.

This was decided during a meeting in Islamabad which was jointly headed by by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Matters related to political strategy, election campaign and situation after merger of erstwhile FATA with the KP were reviewed during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Farhat Ullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Khurshid Shah, Raza Rabbani, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Humanyun Khan, Akhundzada Chatan, Faisal Kareem Kundi and Sajid Toori.

Earlier on May 6, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced to hold elections on 16 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the tribal districts.

Read more: ECP unveils schedule of elections in former Fata region, polls on July 02

The nomination papers for the election could be submitted from May 09 to 11, while the list of the candidates will be issued on May 12, according to the election schedule.

The appeals against rejection or approval of the nomination papers could be filed upto May 22, while May 29 will be the last date of withdrawal of the nomination papers.

The ECP would allot election symbols to candidates on May 30.

A ban has been enforced over transfers and postings in government departments in the region.

