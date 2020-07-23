PPP finalises amendments in NAB law: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has finalised amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PPP chairman is having an consultation with the party leaders on the NAB laws in Islamabad, sources said.

Senior party leaders including, Sherry Rehman, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Farroq H Naek and other leaders are attending the meeting. Naek is giving briefing to the party leaders on the amendments in the NAB laws.

The deadlock between the government and the opposition on NAB has persisted for the past many months.

In a recent meeting of parliamentary leaders with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, opposition leaders had told the government that they only cooperated in the process of non-controversial legislation.

In April, the government said it had prepared a draft amendment to the NAB Ordinance which states that matters related to taxes and duties will not come under the bureau.

According to the amendment, the cases handled by the federal and provincial regulatory bodies would also not fall under the jurisdiction of NAB once the formal approval for changes to the law has been given.

