PPP, GDA to fight key political battle in Umerkot tomorrow

UMERKOT: Pakistan People’s Party and the Grand Democratic Alliance will contest by-election at PS-52 Umerkot on Monday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

Amir Ali Shah of the PPP and former chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim of the GDA fighting the political battle in PS-52 Umarkot-2.

The provincial assembly seat had fallen vacant on Jan 19 last year following the death of PPP stalwart Ali Mardan Shah MPA who was winning election in the constituency for last 30 years. The party has awarded ticket to his son Amir Ali Shah.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had put off the by-election last year indefinitely on account of measures being taken by the government against spread of the COVID-19.

There are a total of 128 polling stations with 423 polling booths. Forty polling stations have been declared sensitive and 50 highly-sensitive.

The ECP has finalised the arrangements for the by-election on Monday, declaring 50 polling stations to be highly sensitive. The ECP has installed CCTV cameras at the highly sensitive polling stations.

Given the sensitivity of the situation, 1400 policement and 500 rangers have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation.

According to the ECP there are total 154,000 votes registered in PS-52, out of which more than 70,000 are female voters.

The government has declared a public holiday in Umerkot district to facilitate the voters for casting their votes.

