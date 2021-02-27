PPP to hold talks with MQM for Senate election vote

KARACHI: The People’s Party has contacted the government’s coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to discuss the Senate election, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, a delegation of People’s Party will visit the MQM’s Bahadarabad head office at 2:00 PM today.

Provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Taj Haider and other leaders of the PPP will visit to hold talks with the MQM-P for support in the upcoming election of the upper house of the parliament.

MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Amir Khan, Ameen ul Haq and Kunwar Naveed will discuss the matter with the People’s Party delegation, sources said.

PPP delegation in consultations with the MQM will seek the party’s support for Yousaf Raza Gillani in the Senate election in the National Assembly, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP has fielded former prime minister Gillani as its Senate candidate with the support of the opposition parties’ alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Gillani, a PPP stalwart, contesting election against the government’s candidate and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Memon.

Political pundits have termed the competition between Yousaf Raza Gillani and Hafeez Memon, the biggest contest of the Senate election on March 03, having consequences in national politics.

