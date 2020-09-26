KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) have decided to boycott the parliamentary leaders meeting convened by the NA speaker on Monday to discuss Gilgit-Baltistan elections and electoral reforms, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and federal ministers have nothing to do with elections in GB.

“We condemn the interference of the federal government in the elections. My party will only be engaging with the Election Commission GB on our demands for fair elections,” he tweeted.

The Speaker National Assembly & Federal ministers have nothing to do with elections in GB. We condemn the interference of federal government in the elections. My party will only be engageing with the Election Commission GB on our demands for fair elections. #gbkafaisla_gbwalonka — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) September 26, 2020

He said that his party would only stay in touch with the Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission regarding the demands of transparent elections.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has also announced to boycott the meeting of parliamentary leaders called by NA speaker over GB polls.

The JUI-F leader termed the meeting on as illegal.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has convened a meeting of the parliamentary leaders of all the parties on Sept 28 to discuss election reforms and to seek proposals for ensuring transparency in the upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Comments

comments