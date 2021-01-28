PPP MPA expresses confidence in CM Punjab Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Rais Nabeel Ahmed on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister (CM)Usman Buzdar and expressed complete confidence in his leadership.

As per details, PPP MPA from PP-265 met CM Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the problems of his constituency and issues being faced by public.

On the occasion, Buzdar expressed resolve to solve issues of every constituency of the province and said that development is the right of every city and town.

CM Punjab further said that past governments neglected underdeveloped areas. While criticizing opposition parties, he said that masses cannot be fooled by empty slogans and anti-development elements will always fail.

Talking to newsmen, after the meeting, PPP MPA Rais Nabeel Ahmed said the meeting remained fruitful and it was held in a pleasant environment.

Earlier on Wednesday, PML-N MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad had also expressed confidence in Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Usman Buzdar.

