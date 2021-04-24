PPP announces rally in NA-249 days after moving ECP to delay election due to Covid

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government, who had earlier formally requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the NA-249 by-election due to Covid-19, has decided to hold a public rally in the constituency, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Provincial Minister for Education and PPP Karachi chapter president, Saeed Ghani, on Saturday chaired PPP’s Karachi chapter meeting here in the metropolis to discuss matters pertaining to the upcoming NA-249 by-election.

During the meeting, the PPP Karachi leadership announced to hold a public rally on April 26 (Monday) in the NA-249 Karachi constituency.

In this regard, the meeting also constituted committees to finalize preparations for the rally. The central leadership of PPP will address the public gathering.

The meeting was attended by Waqar Mehdi, Javed Nagori and other senior party leaders.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has called off her scheduled visit to Karachi amid the recent rise in Covid-19 infections.

Party spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb confirmed the PML-N leader cancelled her trip to the port city due to the coronavirus posing the threat to people’s lives. The decision was taken to keep people and party workers from getting infected with the rampaging pathogen.

The Sindh government on April. 19 formally requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the by-election for National Assembly constituency NA-249 Karachi.

In a letter to the ECP, the Sindh government urged the election body to postpone the scheduled by-poll in the concurrency until the coronavirus pandemic was brought under control.

The by-poll in the constituency is scheduled for April 29 and the electioneering in the constituency will culminate at midnight of 27 and 28 April.

