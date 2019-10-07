PPP will not participate in JUI-F’s anti-govt march: Wahab

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will not partake in the anti-government march led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F).

This was stated by PPP’s Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab while talking to ARY News on Monday.

However, he said PPP will extend its moral support to JUI-F’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his efforts to stage protests against the government.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already hinted the same, Wahab added.

The adviser to the Chief Minister Sindh criticized federal ministers saying that they do all the work except their own.

The JUI-F chief while addressing a press conference in Islamabad had announced that his party will begin its anti-government ‘Azadi March’ from October 27 and will also observe the day as a black day in solidarity with Kashmiris.

Last week, Bilawal Bhutto hinted regarding his party’s participation in the JUIF’s anti-government march, saying that they will not take any step which would dent democracy in the country.

The PPP chairman, while talking to media outside the accountability court, claimed that his political party will stand alongside the JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman on every level except Islamabad march.

