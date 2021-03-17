‘PML-N rejected PPP’s offer to overthrow Punjab govt’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have confirmed that the former planned to overthrow the incumbent Punjab government-headed by Usman Buzdar, however, the latter did not agree to it, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

It was confirmed during ARY NEWS programme, 11th Hour, by Nabil Gabol of the PPP and Attaullah Tarar of the PML-N.

Nabil Gabol said that the PPP had sought PML-N’s support to overthrow the Buzdar-led government, however, they rejected the offer which led to differences between the two parties.

Attaullah Tarar, who was also part of the panel, confirmed the offer but said that how could they support the chief ministership to a party that only had 10 seats in the provincial assembly.

“The PML-N has 165 seats, how, it is possible that we accept a chief minister from a party having 10 lawmakers in the house,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP has seven lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly while PML-Q which is part of the federal and provincial governments has 10 seats.

Nabeel Gabol, however, said that if the move was made at that time it would have weakened the PTI-led government in Punjab.

“Whosoever was handed the Punjab government, atleast, it would have been snatched from the PTI,” he said adding that it would have been a booster for the opposition alliance with governments in two major provinces, i.e Sindh and Punjab.

