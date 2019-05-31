ISLAMABAD: In a joint press conference, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari affirmed that his party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) were united outside the National Assembly as well.

Speaking to media outside the parliament house, he criticized the proceedings of the NA session, saying “whatever happened in the parliament today was not democracy but dictatorship.” The opposition was not given a chance to speak in the session, Bilawal added.

Earlier today, opposition parties in the NA protested and created ruckus in the house in favour of their demand pertaining to the issuance of production orders for MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir to ensure their presence in the house. The members from the treasury benches tried to calm down the temperature of the house, but they failed in doing so.

During the press conference, Bilawal claimed that he has a receipt of his letter received by concerned authorities, requesting to issue the production orders for the detained MNAs. However, he said “we were told in the National Assembly today that none of such letter has been received.”

The PPP leader reiterated his demanded, saying that it was the right of a member of National Assembly to be issued the production order. “The parliament should follow the law and produce them [Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir].”

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the government was doing the “targeting killing of the judiciary” by filing references against the supreme court and high court judges.

