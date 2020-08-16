KARACHI: Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday welcomed the coalition of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for the development and well-being of Karachi.

The minister in a statement said the three parties’ resolve to work together is good news for public.

Shah expressed the optimism that the parties’ coalition will prove to be an important milestone in Karachi’s development, adding some people harbouring enmity towards the megacity may not like this union.

Sindh, Karachi in particular, saw record development under the leadership of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the minister claiming, welcoming those who have played role in the city’s development.

He lauded Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for taking matchless steps for the development of the metropolis.

A meeting of PPP, PTI, and MQM-P leaders took place in Karachi on Saturday wherein they discussed issues plaguing the port city.

Sources relayed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Local Government and Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Education Minister Saeed Ghani, and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar attended the meeting.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi were also in attendance.

The participants expressed concern over the city’s abysmal situation and agreed to work together for Karachi’s restoration to its former glory, economic progress, and resolution of all its problems.

