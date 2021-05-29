PPP refuses to hold talks with PDM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Saturday said that his party will not hold talks with the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that PDM leadership neither wanted to stage protest demonstrations nor serious in launching a long march against the government.

Criticizing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-president Maryam Nawaz, the PPP leader said that they wanted to give Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government more time.

The two parties had not taken other member parties of the PDM into confidence while making decision and harmed the opposition’s alliance, he added. Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz did not want to send the rulers home.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Sherry Rehman said that his party was not informed about the protest demonstrations by the leadership of PDM. She said that her party had parted ways with PDM, adding that they will not become a part of such alliance which dictates them.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had decided against the inclusion of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after consultation within the party.

Both PML-N leaders including Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had attended the party’s consultative meeting ahead of the PDM meeting in Islamabad, where a decision on the matter would be made.

“The PML-N will convey its recommendation to the PDM today,” they had said adding that other political parties in the opposition alliance had also expressed their reservation on the inclusion of PPP and ANP in the PDM without responding to the show-cause notice.

