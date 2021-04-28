LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has rejected making any contact to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership to rejoin the alliance of the opposition parties, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources closer to PPP told ARY News that no contact was made with PDM leaders on any level for seeking an option to rejoin the opposition alliance. They added that it might be a hint given by the PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman who had conducted a press conference in Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman accepted the resignations of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) from all posts of the opposition alliance.

Read: Nawaz, Fazl discuss future strategy, agree to stick to PDM agenda

PDM chief while reshuffling the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has approved the appointment of Hafiz Hamdullah as Information Secretary. Earlier, ANP’s Mian Iftikhar held this post.

On Monday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had urged the PPP and the ANP to reconsider their decision to resign from all posts of the alliance. In a press conference, Fazlur Rehman had said both parties still have time to reconsider their decision and contact the PDM.

It may be noted here that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had announced on April 12 that his political party is resigning from all posts of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in a protest to the issuance of show-cause notice.

