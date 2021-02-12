PPP shows reservations on Senate election schedule

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday expressed reservations over the Senate election schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

The reservations were raised by the Secretary-General of the PPP Nayyar Bukhari in a letter penned to the chief election commissioner.

Only two days have been given for filling the nomination papers on short notice. “Is it possible to get done all the matters including bank accounts, scrutiny of the candidates and others within two days”, he asked.

It is not possible for a party like PPP to finalize these matters within the given deadline, the letter read.

Bukhari has requested the chief election commissioner to look into the matter.

According to the Senate election schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday, the candidates can submit their nomination papers with the relevant returning officers by tomorrow (Saturday).

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on Monday and Tuesday next.

The candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on the 17th and 18th of this month. These appeals will be disposed off on February 19 and 20.

The revised list of candidates will be published on the 21st of this month.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on the 22nd of this month, said ECP.

Comments

comments