PPP holds PML-N, JUI-F responsible for rifts in PDM

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Sunday held Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) responsible for rifts in the PDM, ARY News reported.

Reacting to the PDM allegations of breaking the alliance, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said even today PPP is stick to the decisions taken in the APC. “It’s not the PPP, but behaviors of PML-N and Fazlur Rehman created rifts among the opposition alliance.”

He said Fazlur Rehman had been saying not to take oath after the 2018 General Elections results, but the PPP had advised not to leave the Parliament forum.

Bukhari said PML-N leadership and Fazlur Rehman are the prey of frustration. The PPP stalwart said that as the opposition leader in NA, the party has extended a suggestion to Shehbaz Sharif to chalk out a strategy over the upcoming federal budget.

Read more: Bilawal with PPP team visits Wali Bagh, consults future politics with ANP

Last week, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) leadership seemed confused and divided after the recent meeting.

He was addressing a press conference after offering condolences to the ANP leadership over the demise of Begum Naseem Wali Khan in Charsadda.

Comments

comments