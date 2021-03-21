Maryam tells Fazl PPP seeking pretext to quit PDM: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday apprised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman it seemed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was seeking a pretext to quit the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported, citing sources.

The sources privy to the matter claimed that Maryam Nawaz, during today’s meeting in Jati Umrah, urged Maulana Fazlur Rehman to reorganize the opposition’s alliance. She was of the view that they should not waste the time as PML-N and JUI-F can run the anti-government drive effectively.

Maryam asked the JUI-F chief to devise a new strategy to topple the PTI-led government, saying that PML-N is ready to render every sacrifice.

On the occasion, Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked the PML-N vice president to wait for PPP’s reply. He expressed hope that PPP will agree on en masse resignations from the assemblies. The JUI-F leader said that they would devise a new strategy after Eid if PPP did not give them a positive response.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz had said that the Leader of the Opposition in Senate would be from her party.

Talking to journalists following a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-E-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz had said, “It is a principled decision.”

