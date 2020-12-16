ISLAMABAD: A senator of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Taj Haider, has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), demanding to hold by-election on vacant seats in Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PPP Senator Taj Haider demanded the election commission to hold by-election on the vacant seats in Sindh. The election commission authorities sent Haider’s letter to its legal department, sources told ARY News.

The letter stated that the provincial seats in Sindh were still vacant including PS-43 Sanghar, PS-52 Umerkot and PS-88 Malir-II. He said in his letter that the said constituencies were not declared sensitive in term of coronavirus infections.

Haider said that the relevant authorities are bound to organise by-election on the vacant seats within 60 days under Section 224(4) of the Constitution. He added that the polls for Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) had been organised amid the prevailing situation of the pandemic.

The senator urged the commission to finalise and release the schedule of polls in the said constituencies at earliest instead of further delaying it.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had earlier announced to hold elections after January 30 – 2021 as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued directives to postpone by-polls in view of the rising number of coronavirus infections.

