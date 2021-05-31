PPP Sindh demands just share of river water to province

KARACHI: Sindh facing water shortage to the extent of 40 percent, which is causing huge losses to the agriculture economy of the province, the People’s Party Sindh said in a meeting on Monday.

A session of the People’s Party Sindh executive council expressed concern over the acute water shortage in the province and the power load shedding.

The session chaired by the party’s provincial president Nisar Khuhro, vowed to raise voice over the excesses against Sindh.

The meeting also discussed strategy to protest over the water shortage and power load shedding.

The agriculture sector suffering billions of rupees losses due to the water crisis, the party officials said in the meeting.

PPP Sindh alleged that the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was acting as the B-team of the PTI’s federal government.

Water being released illegally in Chashma Jhelum and Taunsa-Panjnad link canals, the PPP session alleged.

“Sindh’s water being stolen by pumping it out from Taunsa to Guddu,” the PPP session claimed.

The Sindh People’s Party demanded an immediate closure of the Chashma Jhelum and Taunsa Punjnad canals and providing just share of the river water to Sindh.

