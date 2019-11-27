Web Analytics
PPP will celebrate its foundation day in Muzaffarabad: Bilawal Bhutto

Bilawal Bhutto

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday announced that Party will celebrate its 52nd foundation day in Muzaffarabad, ARY News reported.

The PPP chairman took to twitter saying ” PPP will celebrate its 52nd foundation day on November 30 in Muzaffarabad and will set a new direction for the country.”

“Only a strong people’s agenda can pull Pakistan out of democratic, economic and governance crisis,” he further wrote.

Every year on November 30 PPP celebrates its foundation day. The main delegates from all the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan participates in the event.

The day also features paying tributes to the party workers for their courage and sacrifices.

