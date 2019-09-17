PPP united against any move to separate Karachi from Sindh: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said the People’s Party has been united against any move of separating Karachi from Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday hinted at imposing Article 149 (4) in Karachi to address issues faced by the city on an immediate basis.

Ghani said that Farogh Naseem’s statement would have negative impact on the politics of PTI. His statement has made political ground for the PPP in Sindh, provincial minister further said.

Saeed Ghani in an earlier statement over the matter said that the authority of the provincial government could not be set aside with misuse of the powers delegated under the constitution.

The province will reply according to the constitution, if received a letter from the federal government over the matter, Ghani said.

He said, “You cannot impose Article 149 (4) on the basis of mere garbage”, adding “if the Centre wanted to impose this Article, it should do so in Punjab”.

