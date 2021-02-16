PPP candidate secures victory in PS-43 Sanghar by-poll

SANGHAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Jam Shabbir Ali on Tuesday clinched victory on a provincial assembly seat PS-43-Sanghar-III in by-polls, according to unofficial results.

According to unofficial results from all 132 polling stations, PPP candidate Jam Shabbir Ali secured 48,028 votes as compared to the runner-up, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate who bagged 6,925 votes.

PS-43 Sanghar III

At least seven candidates took part in the by-election on vacant Sindh Assembly seat from Sanghar. The polling started at 8:00 am and ended at 5:00 pm peacefully.

The seat had fallen vacant after PPP’s Jam Madad Ali passed away due to coronavirus complications in November last year.

Out of the 132, 37 had been declared extremely sensitive and 34 are sensitive. The ECP had set up 43 male, 34 female, 64 mixed voting booths during the by-polls.

The constituency has 157,210 voters with 132 polling stations set up to facilitate them in the electoral process. The constituency has 88,034 male votes and 69,176 female votes.

