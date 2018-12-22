PR to launch two non-stop trains from March 23: Sheikh Rasheed

PESHAWAR: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday announced that Pakistan Railways (PR) to launch two new non-stop VVIP trains from March 23.

Talking to journalists in Peshawar, Sheikh Rasheed said that due to their outstanding performance, all the tickets of passenger trains till January 15 have been booked and they were trying to launch emergency trains to facilitate the commuters.

Highlighting the performance of his ministry, Sheikh Rasheed challenged the world to launch 20 trains in the short span of 100 days. He said that Railways’ passengers increased by 20 per cent in the initial three months of the PTI government.

The minister said that PR have gave fusibility contract for Peshawar- Jalalabad train and announced to soon launch 15 freight trains. The minister said that he will fulfill the responsibility assigned by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has claimed that Pakistan Railways (PR) will soon launch two new trains.

Addressing a presser at PR headquarter, Sheikh Rasheed two new trains from Karachi to Dhabeji and Karachi to Hyderabad will be launched soon.

The minister said that the PR was focusing on enhancing capacity of trains and low fares. Sheikh Rasheed said that timings of trains had also been revised for the convenience of people and the Rail-Car from Lahore to Islamabad would now run at 10am instead of 8am. The route of Sukkur Express was also being extended to Jacobabad and Shikarpur, he added.

