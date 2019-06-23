Pre-Hajj flight operation to begin from July 4

ISLAMABAD: The month long pre-Hajj flight operation will commence from July 4.

An official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs said the details of flight schedule have already been uploaded on the ministry’s website, according to a Radio Pakistan report.

He said the intending pilgrims are also being informed about relevant details through SMS and intimation letters.

The official said pilgrims have been asked to report to their respective Madinat ul Hujjaj two days prior to their flights for getting tickets and seal pack medicine. Each pilgrim is allowed to bring 30 kilogram luggage with them.

He urged pilgrims to benefit from Hajj training material available at ministry’s website and ministry’s social media links.

Comments

comments