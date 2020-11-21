Pregnant dog rescues four patients from hospice fire

In what appeared to be a heroic act, a dog rescued four patients from an inferno at a Russian hospice after running into the building to raise the alarm.

According to details, the animal barked to alert her female owner about the inferno, running into the burning building in Russia’s Leningrad region.

The dog passed out from carbon monoxide and suffered appalling burns. The pregnant dog ‘cried and trembled in pain, but heroically endured everything’, a report said.

The animal, named Matilda, is recovering from severe burns as all four residents of the private hospice were safely pulled from the blaze after the fire service was called.

Now animal campaigners at Vasilek shelter in St Petersburg are fighting to save her after the savage burns. ‘Matilda’s face, neck, and abdomen were severely burned,’ said the shelter in a statement.

‘She was checked by a fertility specialist who looked at her for a very long time and carefully studied the puppies. They are all alive and developing well.’

After the fire, the hospice owner is not able to take care of the dog due to injury, say reports.

