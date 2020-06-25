Pregnant woman tortured to death by husband, in-laws in Sukkur

SUKKUR: A pregnant woman has been brutally killed after being subjected to torture reportedly by her husband in Sukkur, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A young woman, identified as Abida, was strangled to death after being subjected to torture by her husband and in-laws in Sukkur’s Freek Hill Colony in the vicinity of C-Section police station.

Police sources said that a law enforcers’ team rushed to the incident’s site and recovered the dead body of Abida from the house. Brother of the deceased woman, Abid, told police officials that her sister was tortured before being strangled to death by husband Kashif along with his parents.

Following the initial investigation report, the police officials have arrested parents of the prime accused Kashif, however, he himself managed fled from the location.

According to the initial investigation report, the investigators found torture marks on the woman’s body.

A case has been filed into the incident by the local police station besides launching an investigation after the arrests of Kashif’s parents, Shakeel and Khalida. Police officials added that raids were being carried out to arrest the prime accused.

