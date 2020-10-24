Preparations underway for PDM rally at Quetta’s Ayub Stadium

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has deployed more than 4,000 security officials from police, Frontier Corps (FC) and other forces for the upcoming rally of the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to be held at Quetta’s Ayub Stadium, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Banners and flags of different political parties have been posed on major roads and streets across the city. Moreover, Mahmood Achakzai, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch and Akhtar Mengal have arrived in Quetta today, whereas, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman already reached Balochistan’s Kalat district yesterday while he will arrive in Quetta in the evening today.

Sources told ARY News that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz will depart for Quetta via a flight of a private airline along with a 10-member delegation comprising Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Captain (Retd) Safdar, Ahsan Iqbal and others.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will reach Quetta on Sunday via a special flight from Gilgit, otherwise, he will address the rally via video link. It emerged that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is also likely to address the rally’s participants from London via video link.

