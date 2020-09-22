President Alvi approves Pakistan Medical Commission Bill 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday signed the Pakistan Medical Commission Bill 2020 today (Tuesday).

The bill will help regulate the medical sector through the implementation of uniform standards to ensure the quality of training and educational qualifications in the field of medicine and dentistry.

Meanwhile, the President also approved Pakistan Medical Tribunal Bill 2020.

Read: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council dissolved, offices shut down

The bill is aimed at establishing a Special Judicial Tribunal for resolving disputes in the medical and health sectors.

Comments

comments